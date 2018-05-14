The South-West Chapter of Accord Party has called for the resignation of its National Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Nalado, over alleged anti-party activities.

In the alternative, the chapter told him to convoke a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee within seven days so as to constitute a disciplinary committee to probe the matter.

The resolutions were reached after the party’s zonal meeting in Ibadan on Sunday which was attended by the chairmen of the six South West states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the resolutions read after the meeting were signed by all the states in the zone except Oyo which disagreed.

Olusegun Fanibe, the Chairman of the party in Ogun, accused Nalado of engaging in activities which contravene Article 20 of the party’s constitution.

“Article 20 of the party’s constitution states that no member shall engage in acts that will bring the party to public ridicule, disrepute and embarrassment,’’ he said.

He said that Nalado had unilaterally taken the National Assembly to court without consultation or approval from the National Working Committee and National Executive Committee of the party.

Fanibe also alleged that Nalado engaged in anti-party activity by collecting money from the APC to pay the rent of the party’s national secretariat.

He further alleged that Nalado printed his posters as an aspirant for a vacant senatorial seat in Katsina State without the party’s logo, thereby creating the impression that he was not contesting on the party’s platform.

“This, to a large extent, means that he is contesting the election on the platform of another party, while he is also the national chairman of Accord Party.

“In view of the above listed anti-party activities, we the leaders of the party in the south west zone dissociate ourselves from the court proceedings instituted by the chairman in the party’s name against the National Assembly,’’ he said.

He said that failure by the chairman to adhere to the resolutions would cause members in the zone to meet again in two weeks to decide their continued membership of the party.

“We are calling on our members to be steadfast. All ongoing efforts are aimed at strengthening the party and cleansing it of saboteurs,’’ he said.