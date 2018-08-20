Kogi chapter of the Accord Party on Monday dissociated itself from the August 11, Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency by-election alleging that the result did not reflect the votes cast during the election.

Alhaji Alhassan Adakeke, Chairman of the party in the state, disclosed this in Lokoja at the inauguration of Ward and Local Government executive members elected at the party’s congress held on July 28.

Among other allegations, Adakeke said voters’ turnout and the total votes cast at the election did not tally with the result that was announced.

Adakeke said: “Obviously, over 80 per cent of registered voters in the Federal Constituency came out for that election.

“So, it will be wrong for us to see a result that recorded below 50 per cent. It, therefore, means that it is a cooked result and we dissociate ourselves from that report and the election.

“As far as Accord Party is concerned, the result of that election did not reflect the performance of any party that participated in it. We have put that election behind us.

“So, we are appealing to INEC and security officers to ensure that there is fairness in every election to be conducted in the 2019 General Elections.”

He regretted that a situation where INEC and security agencies could not guarantee security of voters and electoral materials was unhealthy for democracy.

He said: “We want to also tell INEC that they will have to do more to earn the confidence of Nigerians in view of recent happenings in the conduct and management of elections.”

Adakeke also urged all political parties in the country to discourage thuggery and other forms of electoral violence to minimise loss of lives and property.

He regretted the loss of two lives in the August 11, Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency by-election and described those who died in the election as heroes of democracy.

The party chairman said it was the belief of the deceased in democracy and struggle for enthronement of good governance that led to their untimely death.