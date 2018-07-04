The Accord Party (AP), one of the 46 political parties taking part in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State has denied adopting the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Kola Olusola.

In a statement issued Wednesday by the National Chairman of the party, Muhammad Lawal Nalado, the party said the purported rejection of the party’s governorship candidate, Jacob Aluko, by some persons who claim to be elders of the party in the state is false and unfounded.

Some members of AP in the state had at a press conference alleged that the party’s candidate had stepped down for the PDP candidate.

AP while dismissing its reported alliance with Governor Ayodele Fayose and the PDP, emphasised that it is solidly backing AP’s candidate in the election, noting that he has a widespread acceptability across the state that will give the party victory.

The party urged its supporters in the state to come out en mass and vote for its candidate in the election, adding that Aluko has the manifesto to address the economic challenges facing the people of Ekiti.

The party also denied any alleged agreement between it and PDP for the party’s candidate to step down for the PDP’s candidate.

The statement maintained that the candidate of the party is still very much in the race and heading for a victory.

It lamented the anti-party activities that was carried out by those who were sabotaging the candidate of the party ahead of the election, saying the party’s leadership will certainly take disciplinary action against those involved irrespective of how highly placed they are in the party.

The statement further warned that AP cannot “condone any form of irresponsibility by any member”, adding that: “the leadership of the part has over the past years worked heard to build discipline in party.”

It urged members to avoid shortchanging the overall interest of the party for personal benefits.

It said the party in Ekiti State will embark on a massive campaign at the grassroots to project and sell the candidature of Aluko as the governor who will transform the fortunes of the state.