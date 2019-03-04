



A Federal Capital Territory High Court, Apo, on Monday, dismissed a suit alleging that Governor Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa State, submitted forged certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission, citing lack of territorial jurisdiction.

Delivering judgment, Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, held the court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the case on the ground that the suit originated from Adamawa State and ought to have been filed in the state and not FCT.

A non-governmental organisation, under the aegis of Incorporated Trustees of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, tendered documents before the court to substantiate its claim that the defendant who is a candidate of the All Progressives Congress, falsely declared his educational qualification and date of birth.

The plaintiff alleged that the governor supplied false information in the Form CF 001 he tendered to INEC, by claiming to have sat for the West African Examination Council, WAEC, in June 1983.

The group, told the court that contrary to the defendant’s false claim that he attended Government Secondary School, Miango, Plateau State, “Incontrovertible evidence shows that Governor Bindow never attended the said school nor sat for the WAEC examination to warrant the issuance of the testimonial or any other certificate.”

The claimant is also seeking the disqualification of Bindow from participating in the 2019 governorship election.

Bindow in his own statement of defence denied presenting forged documents to INEC.

The governor, through his lawyer, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, told the court that he won the 2018 primary election of the APC held on October 9, in Yola.