Former Lagos State Commissioner of Police Alhaji Abubakar Tsav has described as beastly and inhuman the murder of Salome Abu, a Kogi State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Women Leader, who was lynched and burned to death soon after the November 16 gubernatorial election in the state.

Tsav, who made the remark in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Makurdi on Monday night, denounced Abu’s gruesome murder at her home by her assailants.

“The PDP Woman Leader was burnt to death in her own house. She not only lost her life, but also lost her property and other members of the family’s property. This is wicked, atrocious, beastly and inhuman. In fact, I do not know how to describe it,” the former Police Commissioner said.

Tsav, a socio commentator and human rights advocate, called for a thorough investigation into the matter with a view to bringing the culprits to book, advising Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello to settle the atrocity as he re-enters office for a second term.

Tsav, however, expressed satisfaction that President Buhari has ordered an investigation into the shocking crime, stressing that justice must be served; in his words, that “the bereaved and the aggrieved must be appeased.”

He urged the President to go a step further by ensuring that Nigeria’s electoral law is amended in order that a culture of democracy take root in the country.

“We seem not to know what democracy even means,” Tsav remarked. “Many see it as a means to acquire wealth, albeit by fraudulent and dishonest means.

“The fight against corruption has no impact on our people and that is why politicians are still fighting and killing themselves for elective offices. Our politicians do not even believe in God and the nothingness of this world. They don’t even think of death.

“If the courts expedite the trial of accused persons facing corruption charges in the various courts, perhaps their conviction will serve as deterrent on others and would slow down the urge and madness for corruption.

“In this case, all the sponsors of violence in this and future elections, no matter who they are, must be brought to instant justice.

“My sad experiences during my days in the Nigeria Police Force is that where the government is not interested in a case, such a case does not see the light of the day. Let that not happen in this case o!,” Tsav said.