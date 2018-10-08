



Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, has called on contestants, their supporters and stakeholders in the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in the state to remain calm and peaceful.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace, on Monday, the governor assured all stakeholders of a peaceful resolution of the outcome of the primaries.

He asked all members of the party to await the party’s final decision on the issues raised and not take law into their hands.

The governor further stated that the direct primary method was adopted in the state to provide a level playing field for all aspirants.

He also stated that the system was adopted in order to create opportunities for participation by party members, give them a sense of belonging, deepen democracy and institute a free and fair process.

“When we adopted direct primaries out of the three options in line with the party’s constitution, we were very sure and clear about its benefits to the overall democratic process. This was to enable the people choose candidates of their choice in an open, free and fair manner,” the statement read in part.

The governor, therefore, assured aggrieved members that the National Working Committee of the party and other stakeholders are working together to ensure that an amicable resolution is reached for the benefit of all.

“We are doing everything possible alongside the national body of the party to ensure that all members are being carried along and all grievances are resolved amicable,” he said.

Speaking further, the governor distanced himself from reports that automatic tickets had been promised to serving members of the National Assembly.

He maintained that in resolving all issues, he will work closely with the party to ensure that the choice of the people prevails.

“I, therefore, call on our people to remain calm and peaceful as we will ensure that due process is followed, we will ensure that all issues are settled amicably.

“We have not derailed from this provision of the party. We remain committed and we urge all party loyalists to remain faithful as the issues are been resolved in the overall interest of the party”.