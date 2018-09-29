The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, to head the committee to organise the special convention that will ratify outcome of the presidential primary of the party.

In a statement issued by the acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabene, the party said the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, will inaugurate a 21-member National Convention Committee headed by the Oyo State governor on Saturday at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The committee has Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima as Vice Chairman, and Hadiza Bala Usman as Secretary.

Other committee members are: Babatunde Fashola, Audu Ogbeh, Governors Nasiru El-Rufai, Rochas Okorocha, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Godwin Obaseki, Simon Lalong, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Kayode Fayemi, Senator Emma Anosike, Hajiya Hauwa Sule, Timipre Sylva, Barr. Sharon Ikeazor, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu Tijani, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Hon. Stella Okotete and Paullen Tallen.