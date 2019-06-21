<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NDC), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has met the Consular General of the Ghana High Commission in Nigeria, James Nyasembi, over the attack of Nigerians in Ghana.

Dabiri-Erewa condemned the attack on Nigerians describing it as a xenophobic attack and called for the protection of the rights of Nigerians in the country.

“We need your assurances from Nigerian traders particularly in Ghana of their protection. We are here to appeal to you to protect Nigerians in Ghana, especially the traders, and to ensure that such an incident will not happen anymore,” he said.

The presidential aide, however, commended the Ghanaian government for the prompt response through the intervention of the country’s police chief.

Speaking on investments, Dabiri-Erewa noted that Nigerians have contributed immensely to the growth and development of Ghana’s economy.

“We have a lot of investments in Ghana in education, banking, real estate and all that, that is helping the Ghanaian economy.

“So we are here to complain about what happened yesterday and to ensure that it doesn’t happen again so that Nigerians living legally in Ghana will be protected,” she said.

On his part, the Consular-General, James Nyasembi, said some persons have been arrested and will soon be charged to court.

According to him, the Ghanaian authorities will ensure that the rights of all Nigerians living in their country is protected.

“The President of Ghana has directed the Inspector General of Police, the Minister for National Security and all the security agencies to be on top of the issue.

“As we speak now, the shops have been reopened. The Nigerians who are operating their shops in Kumasi have been assured of their security, they have been asked to go back to their duties without fear of being molested or harassed by any person in the region.

“Some Ghanaians who have been involved in this act have been arrested and they have been placed before the court because it is a matter that the President of Ghana will not allow to happen to dampen the spate of excellent relations that exist between Ghana and Nigeria,” he said.