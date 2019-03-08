



Candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for Bende federal constituency, in Abia State, in the last Presidential/National Assembly election, Charles Obinna Chukwunaru, has appealed to the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the seat of President of Senate to the south.

Chukwunaru who is also the President of Eastern Nigeria Development Association (ENDA) said that the APC should demonstrate its willingness to zone 2023 Presidency to the south-east now by zoning the office of Senate President to the area.

Chukwunaru in a chat with Journalists, in Umuahia, disclosed that ENDA is an Association of Young Progress Professionals from the eleven states of former Eastern Nigeria.

The President of ENDA further called for the immediate restructuring of the country by President Buhari in order to ensure peace, security and accelerated development of Nigeria in general and the Eastern Nigeria in particular.

“The only starting point for any meaningful restructuring of Nigeria must start from bringing back the one and only genuine 1963 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which was suspended by late Major General J.T.U Aguiyi Ironsi since 1966.” He opined.

The politician maintained that the 1999 Constitution should be amended to reflect present realities in Nigeria and described it as a mere Federal working document concocted by the past military government to favour the government at the centre to the detriment of the federating units.

“This aberration of fundamental Principles of Federalism, Constitutionalism, rule of law, Democracy and Human rights is the underlying cause of massive underdevelopment, high and low-intensity violent conflicts, hunger, poverty and untimely deaths in Nigeria in general and Eastern Nigeria in particular,” he observed.