A youth organisation with its headquarters in Aba, Abia State, Greater Abia Youth Forum, has cautioned the duo of Chijioke Ndukwe and Uchenna Okezie, Coordinator and Publicity Secretary respectively of Odinma Abia, a self-proclaimed socio-political body, over derogatory comments about former Governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Orji Kalu.

Speaking against the backdrop of a statement signed by the duo and published on August 12, the National President of GAYF, Comrade Oliseh Onuoha, berated the partisan group for making inflammatory utterances that are capable of heating the polity.‎

According to Onuoha, during Kalu’s era as governor, despite the slim resources of Abia State then, the former governor brought succour to the people.

Highlighting the achievements of Kalu, Onuoha emphasised that Kalu implemented free education from primary to secondary school, adding that university education was equally subsidised.

He said: “It is on record that during the administration of Kalu, workers were paid their salaries before the 27th of every month.

“Pensions were paid, leave allowances were not owed and civil servants earned their promotions at the appropriate time.

“Public schools were fully equipped and furniture, text books and writing materials were provided to students free of charge.

“The masses could send their kids and wards to school without any hardship.

“There was massive road construction across the state.

“Kalu built many roads in Aba-Umule, Omuma,Ukwu Mango, Azikwe and other parts of the state.

“Under Kalu’s watch, Enyimba FC won CAF champions League back to back in 2003 and 2004.

“The achievements of Kalu in the private and public sectors are enormous.

“In recognition of his giant strides, in less than six months into Kalu’s administration, he was christened ‘Action Governor’ by President Olusegun Obasanjo during his working visit to Abia State in 1999.”

Onuoha, while advising the sponsors of the baseless group to make better use of the collective resources of Abians, urged the masses to be wary of propaganda, adding that the people of the state will resist any attempt to jeopardise their resolve to bring change to Abia State.

The group used the occasion to commend the former governor for facilitating federal projects to the South East, adding that Kalu’s antagonists are only envious of his unbeatable and intimidating profile.