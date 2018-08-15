A former Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Mr. Agwu Agwu, has said that Abia people, especially the civil servants are not happy with the state government due to the level of hardship they are passing through as a result of several months of arrears of unpaid salaries and pensions.

According to him, Abia workers keep running from place to place in search of assistance to solve their basic problems because their salaries are not paid.

Agwu, who is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, also said the party is not President Muhammadu Buhari’s party as erroneously be spread, but a national party, which he said would provide Igbos the best opportunity to produce the president of the country.

“Abia people are not happy with the government of the day. I am not in the habit of criticizing any government. But I have brothers and sisters working in the state and for several months they have not been paid and they have been going through a lot of hardship. They are praying for change.

“If you are a Government and you cannot and you can’t salary, and owe pensioners for several months, then there is a problem,” Agwu said, adding that selecting some ministries to pay was not the way to go.

Noting that the Ikpeazu administration may have done well in some areas, Agwu however said owing workers must be a priority of any government.

Agwu said despite the heat in the polity, he was not entertaining fear for the 2019 election, as things would be in order.