



The State Working Committee of the Social Democratic Party in Abia State has suspended the 17 chairmen of its local government chapters for alleged anti-party activity.

The Chairman of the party, Chief Chidi Nwosu, announced the suspension, on Wednesday, while addressing newsmen on the outcome of a party meeting in Umuahia.

The party also set up a seven-member panel to “further investigate appropriately the actions of the chairmen”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the chairmen were suspended for adopting Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as their candidate for the March 9 governorship poll.

Aside from adopting Ikpeazu, the chairmen advised the SDP’s governorship candidate, Dr. Blessing Nwagba, to drop her ambition and step down from the race.

Reacting, the SDP Working Committee dissociated itself from the purported adoption, saying that the action of the chairmen did not represent the position of the party.

Nwosu said, “The chairmen took the unilateral decision, contrary to the position of our party at the national and state chapter, which amounted to anti-party activity.”

He alleged that the chairmen “were making frivolous financial demands from governorship candidates and may have found who to satisfied their quest for money.”

According to him, “The chairmen have placed personal interest above and higher than the interest of Abia people by considering financial gains from another political party against our great party.”