Eze Chikamnayo, a three-time Commissioner for Information in Abia state and the House of Assembly candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for Umunneochi State constituency seat in the last 2019 election, has dumped his party (SDP) for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Chikamnayo, prior to 2018 primary election had led about five thousand leaders, stakeholders and supporters of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) after he failed to clinch its ticket, to the SDP, where he picked the ticket to vie for position of lawmaker to represent Umunneochi constituency seat of Abia House of Assembly.

The defection of the SDP chieftain was officially confirmed on Tuesday evening, in a terse statement issued by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s spokesman, Mr. Onyebuchi Ememanka, appointing Eze Chikamnayo to serve in his current administration.

According to the statement, “Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has appointed Barrister Eze Chikamnayo as his new Special Adviser on Strategy and Communications. Chikamnayo, was a third term Commissioner for Information in Abia State.

“The appointment takes with immediate effect”.

But, before his new appointment, Eze Chikamnayo was antagonistic to the Governor ikpeazu-led government policies which he considered as worsening the economic and infrastructure deficits of Abia state.

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, efforts to reach Eze Chikamnayo, for his reaction on his new appointment was unsuccessful.

However, the Abia state chairman of the SDP and ex-lawmaker that represented Umuahia South constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Chidi Nwosu, has been quoted severally in the media as insisting that the doors are open to any member who wishes to join or leave, as the party leadership is repositioning itself ahead of future elections in the state and the country as large.

“This is democracy. Every Nigeria citizen has constitutional right to join or leave the political party they belong. So, no amount of defection by disloyal SDP members can derail the avowed commitment of the party to salvage the people of Abia from PDP misrule in the state”.