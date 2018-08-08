A group of professionals, businessmen and technocrats from Abia State have thrown their weights behind Dr. Alex Otti, following his declaration last week to re-run for the governorship election in 2019.

Dr. Otti, a former group managing director of Diamond Bank, Plc., and the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in Abia State in 2015, has oiled his political machines to sack incumbent Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in 2019.

Speaking at a business meeting in Lagos, tagged: TimeOut with Alex Otti, where the banker-turned politician was hosted, the professionals, consisting of former executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman of Seplat Petroleum, Plc., Dr. ABC Orjiako, the Chief Executive Officer of Emzor Pharmaceuticals Limited, Dr. Stella Okoli, and the Chairman of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc., Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu, among others vowed to use their means and power to force the incumbent out of Government House, Umuahia and collect Otti’s alleged stolen mandate in 2015.

The group described the present state of Aba, the enviable commercial and industrial hub of the South East region of Nigeria as decaying city that needs urgent restoration, picking Otti as the man that is fit for the job of restoring the lost glory of Aba for the benefit Abians.