



Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Imo State (APGA), Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume, has called for concerted efforts by stakeholders to protect government installations across the nation.

He has equally called on all government agencies with installations in the 36 states of the federation to ensure strict monitoring of their equipment so as to forestall a situation whereby harm would befall the populace.

In a statement issued signed by him to sympathise with the Imo State community in Abia and the people of Abia on the pipeline explosion at Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State during which 150 lives were lost, Araraume said the incident was avoidable.

According to him, such devastation was a wound that would take time to heal, and called on NEMA and other organisations to quickly rally round to see how they could reduce the suffering of the victims.

“I think it’s a very sad and tragic event.”

Since the news broke, I have been sad because those lives cannot be recovered again and those who have scares will remain with it for the rest of their days. So for me it is a very sad happening.

“I sympathise with the Imo community in Aba where the incident happened and also extend condolences to the government and people of Abia State over the incident.

“From available information, it has become expedient for all hands to be on the deck to forestall further occurrences because this is an avoidable incident. Government agencies must be proactive on issues concerning their installations.

“I equally call on NEMA to mobilize to the area and see how they can help to bring succour to the victims and also counsel the injured on the way forward.

It would be recalled that last Friday fire broke out in two communities in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government in Abia State when a petroleum pipeline exploded, killing not less than 150 and consuming farmlands and destroying homes.