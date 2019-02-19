



Mr Moses Ogbonna, the Organising Secretary of of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia, has announced his resignation from his position.

Ogbonna communicated his resignation in a letter dated Monday, Feb. 19, 2019, addressed to the state party Chairman, Sir Johnson Onuigbo, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Aba.

Ogbonna cited “brazen acts of impunity” which, he said, had led to total neglect of the State Working Committee and State Exco of the party” as part of the reasons for his resignation.

He further pointed to the “usurpation” of the duties of his office by the state chairman.

“My decision was reached upon my painstaking review of the relationship between me, the Governor of the state, His Excellency. Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu and the state Chairman Sir Johnson Onuigbo.

He noted that over the period the duo had “consistently exhibited loss of confidence and trust, culminating in a deliberate and unconstitutional usurpation of my duties with impunity.

“This brazen act of impunity has led to total neglect and abandonment of the SWC and State Exco of the party.

“The party is now being run as a one man show and every important decision, including on financial matters and ratification of the results of the people, including delegate elections were done in a hotel without the approval of the SWC.”

Ogbonna said the situation had degenerated to the extent that the party still owed over six months stipends payable to Exco members and staff of the party without any efforts to pay, despite repeated demands.

He said that the staff of the party had been abandoned to suffer untold hardship, resulting in the abandonment of the party secretariat.

The legal practitioner claimed that he had been made a scapegoat due to his outspokenness against this impunity and imposition, which had also led to series of threats to his life.

He also alleged that the party was now being run as a one man show hence every important decision was being taken in a hotel without the approval of the SWC.

“I, as organising secretary, has been excluded in everything that is being done in the party.

“Every message to the National Headquarters that needed to emanate or sent by my office was done by the chairman.

“I, therefore, regretfully opt to resign my position as the state organising secretary of the Abia PDP with effect from 18th February, 2019.”

“I wish the party and other suffering exco members well in their future endeavours,” he said.

19 members of the SWC had removed Onuigbo on Nov. 27, 2018, for allegations of imposition of candidates, impunity and usurpation of office.

He was later reinstated in December 2018 after the intervention of some key party stakeholders who said that the issues resulting in his sack had been resolved.

Calls put through to Onuigbo for his reaction were not answered while that of the state PDP Spokesman, Don Ubani was switched off.