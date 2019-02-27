



Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, representing Abia North, on Tuesday, kicked against the victory of former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor-Kalu at the Saturday’s National Assembly election, insisted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was yet to make any official return for Abia north senatorial seat.

Ohuabunwa, who called for cancellation of the election at a press briefing on Tuesday, alleged that the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Orji Uzor-Kalu, only declared himself winner with results that never emanated from the polling units contrary to the Electoral Act as amended.

The lawmaker alleged that the Returning Officer for Abia North, Charles Anumudu, never returned Kalu as duly elected.

“He only announced figures substantially different from results collated at the various polling units across Abia North.

“INEC operatives, in their haste to arrive at a pre-determined conclusion, manipulated the electoral process to the shock of all well-meaning patriots who believe in democracy.

“In this respect, it is tragic that INEC could conduct an election without the issuance of form EC40G, a form used to capture cancelled votes and places where there was no voting.

“In the circumstances of the above, we demand that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Abia State, should direct the Returning Officer of the Abia North senatorial election to make the requisite declaration in accordance with the dictates of Rule 17E (e) of the guidelines for the conduct of elections issued by INEC by cancelling the elections completely.

“Meanwhile, there were massive and arbitrary purported cancellation of valid votes in 72 (of the 149) polling units in the 11 Wards of Arochukwu, 32 in two Wards of Nkporo (17 in Ndi Agbo and 15 in Ndi Elu), and so many other units across the Abia North Senatorial District, in conflict with the results earlier announced and pasted at the various units in accordance with the Electoral Act.