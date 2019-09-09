<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senator Orji Kalu has vowed to reclaim his mandate at the Court of Appeal.

The National and State Assembly Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia state had in its judgment called for a supplementary election in some polling units across Abia North Senatorial District.

Kalu, who said that he will not lose sleep over the tribunal judgment, urged Abians not to lose hope, stressing that his mandate will be re-claimed at the Court of Appeal.

The Senate Chief Whip, who polled 30,203 votes against his closest rival, Chief Mao Ohaubunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 20,801 votes in the February 23, 2019, general election, said he will not relent in sustaining his goodwill at the grassroots.

He admonished members and stakeholders of the c) to remain strong, steadfast and law-abiding.

In a statement signed by his media office on Monday, the former governor noted that his victory in the 2019 general election, was borne out of his popularity among the people, adding that justice can only be delayed but not denied.

He said: “Following the decision of the National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, I will appeal the decision of the tribunal at the Court of Appeal.

“The PDP candidate, Ohaubunwa, is not popular among the people and as such, my victory in the national assembly poll as a landslide.

“Any day, any time, the APC will defeat the PDP in Abia North Senatorial District. At the appropriate time, my mandate will be restored.”

Also reacting, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa described the tribunal judgment as a victory for all lovers of democracy.

He said: By this ruling today (yesterday) the court has once again shown itself as the last hope of a common man.”

The lawmaker, however, urged the good people of Abia North to come out again in their numbers to defend the victory.