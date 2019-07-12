<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government has been lauded on its quest to grant autonomy to State Houses of Assembly.

The Speaker of the Abia state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji, made the Assembly’s position known, during its deliberation of the bill, seeking for the establishment of Abia State House of Assembly Service Commission (ASHASC), which had gone through second reading on the floor of the hallowed chamber.

According to Orji, “The Bill has numerous merits that will be of immense benefit to the staff and Members of the Abia State House of Assembly.

“The Bill seeks to formalize the Financial Autonomy of the State House of Assembly. It will make the members to be Independent rather than being dependent on the Executive.”

Also speaking on the bill, the Majority Leader of the house, Hon Solomon Akpulonu, appreciated other Houses of Assembly in other States for passing the bill in their respective states.

“This Bill is not a new one. This bill was almost passed in the last House, except for few differences. We thank the Houses of Assembly that Supported and passed the financial bill into law, because, if the Houses did not support the autonomy, It would not have been passed by the National Assembly.

“I am asking our Members to support this Bill because it is going to give autonomy and job security to Staff of this House of Assembly.

Contributing, the Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Uchendu, urged the House to support the bill, because of its importance.

“I rise to add my support to the bill under consideration. Passage of the bill will improve the working of this House”.

Meanwhile, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Stakeholder in Abia, Chief Chukwuemeka Utah, has expressed confidence in the ability of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and the new Speaker of the 7th Abia House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji, to ensure democratic dividends gets to the doorsteps of the people of the State.

Utah who spoke with reporters, on Friday, opined that the duo would continue working towards the economic growth of the state, advising Abians not to cease their support for the current administration, which according to him, had worked to fix the state’s infrastructural deficits.