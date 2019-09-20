<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, on Friday dismissed the petition filed by Dr Alex Otti of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, against Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Otti, was challenging the re-election of Ikpeazu, in the March 9, governorship poll in the state, alleged massive irregularities in 15 of 17 Local Government Areas in the state.

But the tribunal led by its chairman Justice Lekan Ogumonye, in a unanimous Judgement dismissed all his prayers in the petition.

The panel held that the petitioners failed to prove his allegations of over-voting in the said Local Governments.

The tribunal also ruled that the petitioners could not prove the allegations of non-compliance with the electoral act made against the Independent National Electoral Commission during the conduct of the election.

The tribunal, therefore, dismissed the petition for lacking in merit.