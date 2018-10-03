



One of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state, Prince Paul Ikonne, has petitioned the National Secretariat of the party, demanding outright cancellation of the just concluded primary in the state, even as he alleged that the exercise was marred with irregularities.

Prince Ikonne also demanded that “a fresh gubernatorial primary be held In Abia state as soon as possible and to declare that the register sent down by the national headquarters of our great party be the only register used to conduct a fresh gubernatorial primary in Abia state.”

In a petition addressed to the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomohle, yesterday, Ikonne, a founding member of APC and the former governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2011, said: “the comrmtee Chairman (David Iyioha) together with the State’s Party Chairman (Donatus Nwakpa) compromised their position by authorizing the use and also using an already manipulated, doctored and altered register totally different from the one sent down by the party headquarters for the purpose of this election.

“Also there was lobby by associates of the state chairman for financial grant so as to manipulate the outcome at the election to favour the highest donor.”

According to the aspirant, this outrageous decision by the chairman of the electoral committee in collaboration with the state party chairman to use another register other than the authentic register sent by the National Headquarter was carried out in spite of the fact that party members such as myselt and so many others were against this illigality aha abnormortty.

“This action by the Chairman of the electoral committee and the state party chairman is unbecoming, disgraceful and disheartening that at this stage of our democracy, and also with a view of our party manifesto, and incessant fight against corruption such anomalies can be happening.”

While calling for a fresh primary, Ikonne told the national chairman that such action of manipulation “undermines our great party’s tenet and principles and your well meaning efforts at conducting an impeccable and credible primary election across the country.

“The national headquartets sent down this register to serve as a comptehensnve list of eligible, qualified and bonafide party members who can vote and be voted in the just concluded primaries in the state. However, to my chagrin, dismay, total discontent and also against the principle and tenet of democracy, which our great party stand for, the Committee Chairman (David Iyioha) together with the State’s Party Chairman (Donatus Nwakpa) compromised their positions,” he alleged.