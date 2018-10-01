.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Okezie Ikpeazu, the Governor of Abia state, has emerged as the consensus candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the upcoming 2019 governorship election in the state.

The Returning officer of the PDP governorship primary election for Abia, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, while announcing the result, said the governor received 1991 valid votes to win the Abia state PDP governorship ticket for 2019 election.

He said,” 2207 ballots were issued during the poll with 23 votes voided out of a total of 2350 registered delegates from the 17 Local government Areas of the state”.

Speaking after he was declared winner of the primary election, Ikpeazu pledged to continue to work for the development of the state with a renewed focus on the five pillars of his administration: Education, SME development, Agriculture, Industry and Oil and Gas.

He called on Abians to continue support his administration as according to him, the state has turned a positive ‘corner’ and will never go back.

The Governor, however, assured members of the party of a resounding victory in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Abia State.