The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has disclosed that it was not aware of any petition filed by its governorship candidate in the just concluded 2019 general elections, Alex Otti, to the tribunal, challenging the declaration by the Peoples Democratic Party candidate and the incumbent, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as winner of the March 9 gubernatorial poll.

This came following the petition filed in the tribunal by Otti, challenging election of Ikpeazu.

The APGA candidate is asking the tribunal to cancel the results of 15 local government areas in Abia, which he (Otti) claimed, were marred by over voting, and order for a rerun.

The Abia State chairman of APGA, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, who made this known, while addressing newsmen in at press conference held at the party’s secretariat in Umuahia on Friday, said he still maintained his earlier stand that the March 9 governorship election conducted in the state was marred by excessive rigging abetted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) orchestrated by the ruling PDP-led administration.

He said, “Otti’s petition has not deliberated upon by the leadership of the party. And we also, as the State Working Committee (SWC) have not been told about any petition in the tribunal. And once that happens; we will know what to do. But for now, the APGA leadership in Abia is not aware.”

Recall that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was declared the winner of the 2019 gubernatorial election in Abia State.

Ikpeazu polled the total number of 261,127 to defeat Uche Ogah of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Alex Otti of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

He was declared winner by the INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba.