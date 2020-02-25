<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A group of farmers in Abia North Senatorial District of Abia State under the aerie’s of Isun Cooperative Society with bias in agriculture has given a 21 day ultimatum to the leadership of the Senate to declare the seat of their district vacant or face mass action.

The ultimatum was contained in a communiqué issued after their emergency meeting at Ohafia over the weekend.

According to the communiqué jointly signed by its national chairman, Isaac Nkole; Abia North Zonal Coordinator, Chief Obinna Nwankwo; Isuikwuato Coordinator, Dr. Chris Nwachukwu and his Umunneochi counterpart, Ugochukwu Eze, if after the expiration of the ultimatum the Senate failerd to heed their call, they would have no option but to take to the streets.





The group expressed fury that since December 2019 when the occupant of the seat, Orji Uzor Kalu, was jailed for 12 years following his conviction in a fraud case, the zone had been without a representative at the red chamber.

They argued that it was unfair for the Senate leadership to continue to ignore the clamour by the people to declare the embattled senator’s seat vacant to enable them elect his replacement.

The group regretted that since Kalu was imprisoned, “Abia North has been totally excluded from federal largess as we have nobody to speak for us “.