A group, Ohafia LGA Unity Forum, has accused supporters of Abia State deputy governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, of carrying out activities that may work against the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election in the state.

In a communiqué issued at its August 13 meeting in Ohafia, and signed by 13 members, the group considers it unconventional, immodest, disrespectful and unethical, an alleged attempt by the deputy governor to remain the running mate of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in the 2019 gubernatorial election.

“That in sync with the governor’s commendable character traits, we expect that in a bid to consolidate his achievements in his second and last term in office, the choice of his deputy and/or running mate will be exercised with due consideration of the character, pedigree and electoral value of such a running mate. That we remain committed to a free and egalitarian society, where all citizens of the local government and party faithful will be at liberty, without hindrance to ventilate their political aspirations, and, in areas where party guidance is necessary to ensure equity, such guidance should be done in full consultation with relevant party leaders,” the youths said in their statement.

The statement also noted and condemned, what it described as the obvious anti-party activities by some card carrying members in the council area, who hold nocturnal meetings with aspirants to different electoral positions in other political parties, while still benefitting from the patronages of our party and known leaders, as such conduct could be counterproductive and detrimental to the fortunes of its party in the area.

“We have continued to observe with dismay and utter disgust, the unholy fellowship between notable leaders of the so called Ohafia L.G.A Progressive Assembly in our local government area with a known moneybag of an opposition party within our local government area, all geared towards undermining Senator Mao Ohuabunwa.”

They recalled the dismal performance of the party during the 2015 general election in Ohafia local government area because of inequitable distribution of elective positions within, “the Federal Constituency, wherein two National Assembly seats were domiciled in one local government area, i.e. Arochukwu LGA to the utter neglect and disregard of Ohafia LGA that has the largest population in the Abia North Senatorial Zone.

“We call on the party leadership in the state to heed the voice of justice and reason by yielding the House of Representatives seat to Ohafia LGA, in order to reap the huge electoral benefits derivable from such political decision and in the interest of justice and fair play,” the group said.