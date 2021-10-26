Abia governor swears in 27 commissioners

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia swore in 27 commissioners in Umuahia on Tuesday with a charge to make meaningful contributions to the growth and development of the state.

He said at the ceremony that the state had been on a very challenging and eventful journey and had remained on track only by the grace of God.

The governor said that the new commissioners were expected to support the government in its desire to create a better life for the people of Abia.

He said the government was determined to complete ongoing projects and initiate new projects that would be completed before the end of his tenure.

He added that the state government had a great appetite to transform the state and would not accommodate anyone that would not work in that direction.

“Let me warn that there is nothing juicy anywhere. If your agenda is to come and make money you will be disappointed after the first month.

“If your agenda is to work and bring your experience and knowledge to bear and to make meaningful contributions to our dear state, then you will find enough challenges to make your work exciting.

“This is my way of saying ‘call to duty’ and nothing more than that.

“The office of the commissioner is not a place for one to mark time. If you have no business in the Executive Council, we will show you the back door,” the governor said.

Ikpeazu said the government would provide an enabling environment for the commissioners to perform their duties effectively.

He urged the commissioners to task their ingenuity to the fullest to encourage even development and galvanise support for the government’s programmes and policies.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Chief Eze Chikamnayo, Commissioner for Information, thanked the state government for the privilege given to serve the people of Abia.

“We will not let you down and we will render service to the people of Abia,” he pledged.

Some of the commissioners and their portfolios are Mr Donatus Okorie, Ministry of Cooperatives and Rural Development; Mr Ndom Godwin, Ministry of Boundary Matters; Chief Okezie Erondu, Ministry of Science and Technology, and Prof. Ikechi Mgbeoji, Ministry of Agriculture.

Others are Mr Pascal Karibe Ojigwe, Ministry of Sports; Mrs Uwaoma Olewengwa, Ministry of Industry Promotion and Development; Prince Christopher Enweremadu, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Mr Charles Esonu, Ministry of Youth Development.

Some more are Chief Chinagorom Nwankpa, Ministry of Housing; Mr Monday Ehilegbu, Parastatals; and Mrs Rose Urenta, Ministry of Women Affairs.

Chief Kingsley Imaga goes to the Ministry of Public Utilities, while Mr Chidiebere Kalu goes to the Ministry of Establishment and Training.