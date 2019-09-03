<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has finally forwarded 24 names to the State House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners in the State Executive Council.

In a statement by John Okiyi Kalu, the state Commissioner For Information late Monday, the commissioners designate are Chimaobi Ebisike, Prof Ikechi Mgbeoji, John J. Okoro, Dr. Hagler Okorie, Dr. Cosmos Ndukwe, Ugbaja Theophilus Odionyemfe, Onyema Wachuku, Sir G C Onyendilefu, Emeka Ikwuagwu, and Eziuche Ubani.

The others are D. K Uduma, Barr Ekele Nwaohanmuo, Mrs Ukachi Amala, Prince Ezekwesiri Ananaba, Dr. Solomon Ogunji, Ikpechukwu Onuoha, Prince Dan Okoli, Barr. Suleiman Ukandu, Dr. Aham Uko and Chijioke Paul Madumere.

The rest are Dr. K. C. K Nwangwa, Mrs. Uwaoma Olenwengwa, Dr. Joe Osuji and Engr. Emma Nwabuko.

Close to six of the commissioners designate are returning members of the state cabinet while the others are potential new members.

This reconstitution of the State Executive Council by Governor Ikpeazu is coming three months after his reelection in April this year and subsequent swearing-in on May 29.