The Campaign Organisation of Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, the senator representing Abia-North and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly election has claimed that some people were attempting to bully him from reclaiming his mandate in court.

It said that the attempt at bullying Senator Ohuabunwa into not pursuing his mandate through the courts has led them to mudslinging and character assassination.

The campaign organization, in a statement issued by the senator’s media aide, Uche Okoli, said, “we restate that this anomaly by INEC in Abia-North does not in any way call for any form of panic, as we believe that the will of God will prevail over the thunderous voice of man.”

Okoli alleged that the opposition party was circulating fake reports, ‘‘which are jaundiced and aimed at maligning the integrity and image of Senator Ohuabunwa’’.

He said one of such reports claimed the senator was involved in several electoral malpractices perpetrated on election day.

“These offenses, they alleged, range from gun running to importation of thugs, snatching of ballot boxes and intimidation of voters, hence the invitation by the police for questioning after the elections,” the statement read in part.

The campaign organization denounced the accusations as false, saying they are ‘‘creative outputs of people who churn out slanderous stories’’.

“We want to say for the umpteenth time, that beyond their wildest thought, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa is a man whose background of moral rectitude is traceable through a name and heritage that can never be bought by money’’.

The campaign organization said the incumbent senator’s petition was ‘‘on the inconclusive election which INEC had already announced a winner’’.

“In an election where the margin of lead by the winner is 10,400 as against 38,526 votes cancelled by the electoral body, there ought to have been an order for a rerun,” he said.

Former governor of the state, Orji Kalu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was declared winner of the Abia North Senatorial District election.

He polled 31,201 votes while incumbent senator Ohuabunwa polled 20,801 votes in the election.

However, 38,526 votes were cancelled during the exercise.