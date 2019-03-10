



Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been declared the winner of the 2019 gubernatorial election in Abia State.

Ikpeazu polled the total number of 261,127 to defeat Uche Ogah of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Alex Otto of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

He was declared winner by the INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba.

“I hereby declare that Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, having satisfied all electoral requirements and scored the highest number of votes, is declared the winner and returned elected,” he declared.

The complete result as follows:

1.Obingwa

APC…..3390

Apga….2679

PDP…..78803

2. Isialangwa south

APC…..1569

Apga…5129

PDP…..19672

3. Isialangwa north

APC…2404

Apga….2084

PDP…..19209

4. Arochukwu

APC…..3819

Apga….8924

PDP… 5070

5. Ugwunagbo

APC…1865

Apga….1054

PDP…..22084

6. Ikwuano

APC….5619

Apga….1588

PDP…. 6286

7. Ukwa east

APC……1447

Apga……1935

PDP….. 3819

8. Ukwa west

APC…..3140

Apga….2270

PDP….11602

9. Umuahia south

APC…7606

Apga….4502

PDP…8257

10. Osisioma

APC….1981

Apga….2298

PDP….19835

11. Bende

APC….12172

Apga….4238

PDP…7265

12. Isiukwuato

APC….14146

Apga….1696

PDP…..3564

13. Umunneochi

APC….7238

Apga….3190

PDP….. 7004

14. Ohaofia

APC 6718

APGA 6883

PDP 19346

15. Aba South

APC 5418

APGA 6802

PDP 5256

16. Abia North

APC 4209

APGA 6216

PDP 8429

17. Umuahia North

APC 16833

APGA 2878

PDP 15627

TOTAL VOTES;

Below is the total number of votes;

PDP – 261,127

APC – 99,574

APGA – 64,366