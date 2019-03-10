Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been declared the winner of the 2019 gubernatorial election in Abia State.
Ikpeazu polled the total number of 261,127 to defeat Uche Ogah of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Alex Otto of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.
He was declared winner by the INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba.
“I hereby declare that Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, having satisfied all electoral requirements and scored the highest number of votes, is declared the winner and returned elected,” he declared.
The complete result as follows:
1.Obingwa
APC…..3390
Apga….2679
PDP…..78803
2. Isialangwa south
APC…..1569
Apga…5129
PDP…..19672
3. Isialangwa north
APC…2404
Apga….2084
PDP…..19209
4. Arochukwu
APC…..3819
Apga….8924
PDP… 5070
5. Ugwunagbo
APC…1865
Apga….1054
PDP…..22084
6. Ikwuano
APC….5619
Apga….1588
PDP…. 6286
7. Ukwa east
APC……1447
Apga……1935
PDP….. 3819
8. Ukwa west
APC…..3140
Apga….2270
PDP….11602
9. Umuahia south
APC…7606
Apga….4502
PDP…8257
10. Osisioma
APC….1981
Apga….2298
PDP….19835
11. Bende
APC….12172
Apga….4238
PDP…7265
12. Isiukwuato
APC….14146
Apga….1696
PDP…..3564
13. Umunneochi
APC….7238
Apga….3190
PDP….. 7004
14. Ohaofia
APC 6718
APGA 6883
PDP 19346
15. Aba South
APC 5418
APGA 6802
PDP 5256
16. Abia North
APC 4209
APGA 6216
PDP 8429
17. Umuahia North
APC 16833
APGA 2878
PDP 15627
TOTAL VOTES;
Below is the total number of votes;
PDP – 261,127
APC – 99,574
APGA – 64,366