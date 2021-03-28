



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that its landslide victory in the Aba North/South Federal Constituency bye-election has firmly established its superiority, particularly over the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party added that the victory has not only established its superiority in Abia state and the Southeast geo-political zone, but also across the nation.

The PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the fact that it flogged the boastful APC and its rejected candidate with 10,322 votes against a paltry 3,674 is a direct confirmation that the APC has no foothold in the Southeast and that its bragging of having penetrated the region is an empty hype.

“Indeed, our party’s resounding defeat of the APC in Aba, a major commercial and social hub and the nerve center of the Southeast, has further established the Southeast as an undisputed stronghold of the PDP.

“The outcome of this election serves as a foretaste of the crushing defeat that awaits the APC in the zone, come 2023.





“Moreover, the sweeping victory by the PDP over the APC, in an area like Aba, has further shown that the people of the Southeast and Nigerians in general, are no longer carried away by the lies, deceit, falsehood and empty promises of the APC, a party that has brought so much pain and anguish to our nation.

“The APC and its leaders had, in particular, held the southeast in utter disdain in their utterances, body language and actions, and as such, should not expect anything less than such a loud rejection by the people at the polls.

“Moreover, this election serves as a lesson to the APC that Nigerians are no longer ready to allow the APC to use its manipulations, violence and compromised officials to steal votes and foist its candidates on the people as they did in the 2019 general elections,” the party said.

The PDP congratulated the leaders of PDP in Abia State, particularly the State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and the people of Aba North/South federal constituency for asserting themselves in the election and urged them to remain united for the task ahead.

The PDP also congratulatesld the member-elect, Chimaobi Ebisike and urged him to hit the ground running, immediately after his swearing in at the National Assembly, to give his people the required representation in line with the manifesto of the PDP.