



The Abia State chairman of the Accord Party (AP), and the Senatorial candidate of the party for Abia central zone in the just concluded National Assembly election, Obinnaya Ehichanya, has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state.

Ehichanya said he defected with hundreds of his supporters across the six local government areas in Abia central senatorial district.

Speaking with newsmen at the Uchechukwu Ogah Governorship Campaign office, in Umuahia, on Thursday, the AP Chairman, explained that his decision to join APC was because he believed in the capacity of the APC governorship candidate (Ogah) to turn around the fortunes of Abia state for good.

He regretted that Abia is the least in terms of infrastructural development among the comity of states, calling on the people of the state to line up behind Ogah in order to deliver Abia from the clutches of the bad governance.

According to Ehichanya, “I must tell them it’s a new dawn. It doesn’t matter what party affiliation you are, when you see an individual that has purpose line up behind him.

“I want to say to all and sundry that, Abia will be good again, Ogah is the one to follow”.

Welcoming the Accord Party defectors, the Abia central zonal chairman of the APC, Chief Owobe Okechukwu, thanked the defected AP members for their courage to identify with the progressives.

He urged them to work hard for the success of APC in the forthcoming March 9 governorship and State House of Assembly elections.