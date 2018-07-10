Chris Akomas, a former deputy governor of Abia State, has formally declared his interest to run for the 2019 governorship race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and solicited for the support of his party members.

Addressing members of the State Working Committee and other delegates from the 17 local government area chapters of the party at his Nenu country home in Obingwa Local government Area of the state over the weekend, Akomas informed them that his interest to contest for the governorship seat of the state was formed by his strong belief in Abia project.

Announcing his interest, the former deputy governor remarked, “I have called you because you have heard from the local through the media but you have not heard from me, I am indeed contesting for the governorship seat.

“What informed my decision to declare for the governorship seat is that there is urgent need to make good things happen in Abia State and that cannot happen unless there is passion and the zeal, the experience, the network and indeed the reorganization, what to do, where to do to make that happen.

“Abia was one of the advanced states in the past but now, it is far behind and there is need to turn things around to give Abia and Abians acceptability that hey desire not only within the South East, or committee of states and internationally, Abia is blessed with human resources, give impetus to our human capital, Abia is blessed with creativity, innovation and technical know-how, so there is need to harness these endowments.”

He decried that the state would have developed beyond its present status,” I appreciate what Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has done with his campaign for Made in Aba Products in the Country, I appreciate the effort he has put into the campaign but I want to state equivocally that I know that Abia State can still do much better under APC”.