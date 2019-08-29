<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Chamberlain Adiaso, has described the level of infrastructural development in Abia State as unsatisfactory.

Adiaso, who is the Chairman Presidential Support Committee, Southeast zone, spoke in a statement he issued as Abia State marks 28 years of its creation.

He called on Governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu of the State to focus on purpose-oriented leadership in order to bring dividends of democracy to the people.

Adiaso, who lauded the efforts of both past and present leaders of the state “for taking Abia thus far”, urged Ikpeazu “to double up efforts to build legacy projects and invest in human capital development so that even when he leaves office, his accomplishments will continue to speak for him.”

He maintained that “in the area of development, Abia is not at par with her contemporaries and is lagging behind.”

“Infrastructural decay, non payment of workers salaries and poor security architecture under the present administration have continued to hinder economic growth in the state,” he added, calling for complete turn-around and redirection of governance for the good of every Abian.

The APC Chieftain, who is also the President Friends of Muhammadu Buhari in Diaspora congratulated Senator representing Abia North Orji Uzor Kalu for occupying the highest political position in Igboland as the Chief Whip of the Red Chamber, describing it as a call from God which should be properly utilized to unite leaders across party lines for the overall interest of Ndi Igbo.

He called for collaboration from all Abia stakeholders at the federal, state, local government level and even those in diaspora to bring massive growth and development to Abia in order to take the state to greater heights more than where it is now at 28.