



The battle for the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the 27th March, 2021, bye-election in Aba North/South Federal Constituency is far from being over as Dr Nwokeocha Ogbonnaya Eze, an aspirant, has asked the court to nullify Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu’s candidacy.

In a case filed in the Federal High Court in Umuahia, the State capital, Dr Eze accused the first defendant (APC) of hand-picking the second defendant (Mascot Uzor-Kalu).

He alleged that aspirants who indicated interest in the exercise were not allowed to partake in a lawful primary election and that this violates the electoral act and the guidelines of APC for primary elections.





The petitioner also contended that since the flagbearer did not emerge winner of any primary election duly conducted by the APC, the candidacy of Hon. Mascot Uzor-Kalu should be nullified.

The plaintiff is also asking the Court to determine if the action of the first respondent (APC) is justifiable, having sold nomination forms to aspirants at the rate of N3.8 million and thereafter abandoning the process.

Ugbogu Chambers filed the suit, with no FHC/UM/40/2021, on his behalf.

The constituency’s seat became vacant following the death of Prestige Ossy, who was elected to the House of Representatives in the 2019 election.