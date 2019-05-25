<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The President General of Ohuhu Youth Council and former deputy chairman of Umuahia North council area of Abia state, Hon Chinedu Obilor, has called on security agencies to prosecute without delay Hon Kelechi Onuzurike, member representing Umuahia North state constituency.

Obilor is saying that Onuzuruike should be prosecuted for allegedly lying under oath while declaring his interest to run for the seat to represent the people of Umuahia North constituency in the state assembly.

Speaking with newsmen in Umuahia, Obilor said that lying under oath is a perjury case, which is against the law of Nigeria and that Onuzuruike having lied should face the full wrath of the law.

Obilor noted that prior to the 2015 election, Onuzuruike in his INEC form CF001 of 2014, declared under oath that he is a citizen of United Kingdom while in the same form of 2018, he “denied being a citizen of any country except Nigeria”.

The Ohuhu Youth Council PG said, “all the declarations he (Onuzuruike) did on both INEC forms for 2014 and 2018 elections were sworn under oaths, one wonders why he is having two different declarations under four years”.

He said from the above, “I want to urge him to either step down or resign as the member representing Umuahia North state constituency and member elect of same constituency before it is too late or face the consequences”.

Obilor who wrote a petition through his lawyer, Perfect Chinasa Okorie to the Inspector-General of Police, copied the Assistant Inspector-General of Police zone 9, the State Commissioner of Police, the Director-General of DSS, state director DSS and made available to newsmen urged them to do the needful.