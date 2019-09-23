The leadership of the Abia State House of Assembly has begun the screening of 24 commissioner-nominees submitted to it for confirmation by Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.
The screening started at about 12noon.
So far, three former members of the State House of Assembly Kalu Uduma, Paul Chijioke and Theophilous Ugbaja were asked to take a bow in line with legislative privileges enjoyed by lawmakers.
