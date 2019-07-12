<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Abia State House of Assembly has set up ad hoc committees to investigate agencies and boards of the State Government.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji, who made this known during a plenary session of the Assembly, explained that the investigation was with the view to knowing how some of the funds appropriated to the agencies were utilized.

Newsmen report him as saying, “We want to make it perfectly clear here that this House is not on any witch hunt.

“The House Investigation is with a view to unlocking how some of the funds or most of them are being utilized.”

Some of the Abia government agencies and board to be investigated by the committees are: Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba, to be chaired by Hon. Abraham Oba.

Others include: Hospital Management Board (HMB) to be chaired by Hon. Uzodike Aaron and Abia state Polytechnic Management to be chaired by Hon. Jerry Uzosike.