The inauguration of the seventh Abia State House of Assembly has been shifted to Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

The event was earlier fixed for Thursday, June 6, 2019.

The shift was made public in a statement by the Clerk of the State Assembly, Mr. Johnpedro Irokansi.

Irokansi who did state reasons for the shift in date, however, regretted the inconveniences the change would cause members of the public.

He added that the valedictory session of the sixth Abia State Assembly would now hold on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Part of the statement reads, “We regret all the inconveniences which may arise from the date of the 7th House inauguration.

“The new date is now Tuesday, June 11, 2019, while the venue of the ceremony remains the Assembly chambers, Oguruibe layout, Umuahia.”