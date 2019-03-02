



Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia South zone, Chief Chris Nkwonta, has called for the cancellation of results of the just concluded National Assembly election for Abia South senatorial election over alleged irregularities.

Addressing a press conference in Aba, Nkwonta said there was widespread irregularities across the 11 wards of the local government, stressing that what held in Obingwa LGA could best be described as allocation of votes.

He stated that reports from his agents indicated that there were snatching of ballot boxes, massive rigging at the ward and local government collation centres.

Urging INEC to conduct fresh polls in the area, Nkwonta also alleged that there were irregularities in some wards in Ukwa West and Ugwunagbo local government areas respectively.

“There was no election in Obingwa LGA. What took place was snatching of ballot boxes, intimidation of APGA agents and massive inflation of figures by the PDP. There are several cases of over voting. In Unit 002, Ward 11 the number of accredited voters was 78 while the votes cast is 103. In Unit 006, Ward 11, the number of accredited voters was 70 while votes cast were 270. In the same Ward 11, there were cases of missing results in Units 003 and 015, but they still manufactured votes in favour of the PDP without result sheet.

“In most wards, total votes cast were more than the number of voters accredited for the election. In ward 7, results sheets were mutilated beyond recognition. In wards 004 and 009, correction fluid was used to mutilate result sheets. It is common knowledge that correction fluids are not used in official documents, as this invalidates such document.

“In ward 5, Unit 004, the ballot box was snatched and recovered by security agents. The results from wards 7 and 4 took more than 24 hours to be brought to the Obingwa LGA collation centre because the PDP waited to know the total votes cast from the other 5 LGAs for them to manipulate to win.

“In an election that was characterized by low turnout, my opponent, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe is claiming bogus figures. This is untenable. So, what took place in Obingwa can only be described as allocation of votes. I demand the cancellation of the Abia South senatorial poll in Obingwa LGA because it was marred by irregularities. INEC should do the needful.”

Nkwonta insisted that he would defeat Abaribe in a free and fair poll, stressing that the senator has failed to attract democracy dividends to the zone in his 12 year stint at the Senate.