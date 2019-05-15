<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

All Progressives Congress, APC, Abia State chapter, has said it will not withdraw its support for Nkeiruka Onyejeocha for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Spokesman of the party in the state, Ben Godson, who stated this while reacting to reports that Abia APC has endorsed another candidate for the position, added that the party is proud of the achievements of the lawmaker and urged the members-elect of the House of Representatives to elect her as Speaker.

Godson explained that the APC caucus in Abia still stands on her earlier endorsement of Onyejeocha few weeks ago at Igbere, Bende council.

According to him, “Abia APC has unshakeable stand on its already pronounced endorsement on Speakership and Deputy Senate President, which are Nkiru Onyejeocha and Dr. Orji Uzor-Kalu, respectively.

“As far as Speakership is concerned, there’s no second choice to Onyejeocha in Abia APC. She’s our first, second and third choice from now till she emerges victorious. Anything contrary to what I have just told you is not from APC Abia.

“I repeat, any other pronouncement made on this matter outside what I have just told you is not coming from Abia APC.

“Our party has not and will not shift ground on this and we urge people out there and supporters of our party not to accept any other contrary view or opinion that cannot stand the decision of the entire Abia APC members.”

Reacting to questions about Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, said to have been away from the state for about a month, the APC Publicity Secretary said the party is not surprised at what is happening in the state.

He berated Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for what he termed poor leadership that has placed almost all sectors of the state in comatose.

He said: “You know PDP and their stock in trade. They don’t believe in good government. You all saw how pensioners protested the other day. One can run an affective administration with his deputy and still keep the state in good shape.

“They don’t run government the way it should be. Abia people need to feel the impact of government. PDP does not believe in good government.

“For a Governor to be out of the state for more than a month, leaving staff unpaid and hungry is unacceptable. It’s a bad precedence that should be discouraged.”