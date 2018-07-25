The Abia State Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress, R-APC, Hon. Ezeogo Emeka Onuoha, has called on members of his party get ready to join the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, anytime soon.

In a statement in Umuahia, Onuoha, who was a one time Commissioner in Abia State, also called on aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress in the state who have been badly treated to join the bandwagon.

Onuoha, also a former State Chairman of the Progressive People’s Alliance in Abia State, assured members that their interests would be adequately negotiated, adding that the APC experience would not repeat itself.

Meanwhile, the R-APC Chairman in the state, who was also the first Administrative Secretary of the PDP in Abia State, has congratulated the national leadership of the R-APC for its ingenuity in leading R-APC members out of the ruling APC.

According to him, the years spent in the APC were like “years eaten up by the locusts”, adding that the journey back to the PDP was like home-coming.