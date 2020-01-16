<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chief Donatus Nwankpa, Abia State Chairman of the All Progressives Party (APC), Wednesday declared that the party holds the Nigerian judiciary in highest esteem and therefore cannot openly criticise the third arm of government over Orji Uzor Kalu’s sentence.

Speaking to a select group of journalists in Umuahia, Nwankpa said though members of APC in Abia State detested some loopholes in the judgment that sent former Abia governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, to a 12-year-jail term, the party believed that he (Kalu’s) legal team has the capacity and capability to identify those legal mistakes with a view to correcting them in the appeal.

“Some people are saying that the party should have jumped into the Orji Uzor Kalu’s sentence and take a position. We believe in the rule of law because we hold the judiciary in high esteem and therefore cannot do anything to desecrate the law of the land.

“The matter is a judicial one. If there are loopholes in the case, which is obvious, what we as a party will do is to offer technical advice and allow his lawyers to do the legal work. He (Kalu) has lawyers and I think they are working hard to resolve the issue in his favour now that they have gone to the Court of Appeal.





“We have not abandoned him, Orji Kalu is our leader.

“We should understand that APC as a national party and the ruling party cannot come out without restraint to criticise another arm of government because of its decision on certain issues. We cannot engage in unnecessary public debate over the sentence that will lead to nowhere when his lawyers are there to do their job,” he stressed.

On the return of some party chieftains to APC, Nwankpa believed that the Chief Sam Nkire and Hon. Chidi Nwosu’s return to APC would help to internalise the party rather than cause an implosion.

APC, he disclosed, does not believe in the zoning of its principal offices for election purposes, pointing out that the party believes in giving every of its member the opportunity of vying for any elective position he or she desires.

“This is the best way of getting the best candidate for any elective office. For Abia State, we’re not going to zone any position. We’ve not done it before and we’re not going to do it in future elections,” he enthused.