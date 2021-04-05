



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Forum in Abia State has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his giant strides in the development of the South-East geopolitical zone and empowerment of the people.

The strides, they said include the ongoing 2nd Niger Bridge project, rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and other roads, Ariaria International Market Electricity project, and Akanu Ibiam International Airport, among others, which were abandoned by the previous administrations.

The Forum stated this in a statement issued at the end of its monthly general meeting in Umuahia, the capital, applauding him for the appointment of Dr. Ikechi Emenike as the secretary of the ruling party’s newly constituted Contact/Strategy Committee.

“The appointment is an affirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s faith in Emenike’s capacities, competencies, and commitments to the largest political party in Africa.





“It is also a reflection of the synergy between the national chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni and Emenike who has worked behind the lines seemingly unnoticed but highly appreciated,” the Forum, which is made up of critical stakeholders of the party in the state, said.

The statement, which was jointly signed by the Forum chairman, Engr Chris Okpechi and the coordinator, Strategy Team, Mazi Enyi Harbour, said the contact committee is made up of some the best brains, powerful, and highly experienced members of the party.

“We, therefore, urge Emenike in his usual manner to apply his wealth of knowledge and experience in this assignment. We pray for more wisdom and strength for him to accomplish beyond the party’s expectations,” they added.