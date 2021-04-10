



A group of party elders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abia State chapter has called on all members of the ruling party to give full support to the party’s Contact/Strategy Committee to achieve the set goals of the party.

The high powered 61-member committee set up by the national leadership of APC was given the task of rebuilding and repositioning the ruling party in preparation for the 2023 general election. With the Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, as Chairman and Dr. Ikechi Emenike as Secretary, the Contact/Strategy Committee is composed of 12 serving APC governors, former governors, serving and former National Assembly members, ministers, among others.

In a statement signed by Engr. Chris Okpechi, chairman and Mazi Enyinnaya Harbour, coordinator, made available to journalists in Umuahia, the Abia APC elders and stakeholders lauded the national leadership of the party for its wisdom in constituting the committee.

It expressed strong confidence in the ability of the Contact/Strategy Committee “to deliver the goods” given the array of quality party men and women appointed as members.





The forum stated that it was particularly satisfied with the choice of Dr. Ikechi Emenike to serve as secretary of the committee, saying that his intellect, wealth of experience and long years of dedicated service and loyalty to APC would be useful to the committee.

“The appointment is an affirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s faith in Emenike’s capacities, competencies, and commitments to the largest political party in Africa,” the forum said.

It further noted that the role assigned to Emenike “is a reflection of the synergy between the National Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni and Emenike, who has been working quietly behind the lines to grow APC in Abia.”

The forum also expressed satisfaction at the efforts being made by President Buhari to address the infrastructure deficit of the South-east geopolitical zone and empowerment of the people.

They listed the “giant strides” in infrastructural development to include the ongoing 2nd Niger Bridge, rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and other federal roads, Ariaria International Market Electricity Project, and Akanu Ibiam International Airport, among others.