<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disassociated itself from the moves by the President Muhammadu Buhari government to name Mr. Okechukwu Enelamah, current Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment as a member of his new government.

The party who accused Enelamah of being less concerned with activities of the party in the state in the last three years, also called on the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to ensure that Abia gets a minister who is committed to the interest and growth of party in the next Federal Cabinet.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Comrade Benedict Godson while addressing journalists said that most of the problems faced by the party in the state during the last election were due to Enelamah’s non-commitment and lackadaisical approach to the party’s issues.

“We have a minister on paper, but nobody feels his Impact. Throughout the campaigns, he showed no interest. He supposed to help in the building of this party, but he has remained unconcerned and lackadaisical to the interest of APC. He’s practically not an APC member.

“Now he is being projected again to return as a minister which should not be so. We disown him because he’s a saboteur to our party here in Abia. His attitude is serving the interest of the opposition.

“We call for his immediate removal and as for the plans of reappointing him, we wish to tell the presidency that APC is too big with so many qualified members for us to be appointing none members.”

Speaking further, Godson said, “Enelamah is not a member of our party and should not be appointed as a minister again. No APC member in Abia knows his where about.

“He has never attended any APC meeting. He kept saying he is a democrat and not a politician, but the issue here is if people didn’t bring out themselves to work, campaign and mobilize for APC would he be waiting for appointment now?

“If everyone had remained nonchalant, unconcerned and relaxed as he was and claimed that they’re all not politicians, would APC had won the election? We must call a spade a spade you cannot reap where you didn’t sow.

“We are saying that he should be replaced with a real APC man who believes in the interest of the party and has worked for the growth of the party. He was used against us by the opposition who usually celebrate that Abia APC is missing in the Federal Executive Council and that they have the man’s support in the state.

“We are therefore calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, our Party Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and the leader of our party in Abia, Dr. Orji Uzor-Kalu, to look into this matter and safe the party from impending trouble should Enelamah be reinstated.

“Another issue is that this minister is also from the same constituency with Nigeria’s ambassador to the Republic of Ireland, Dr. Uzoma Elizabeth Ikechi Emenike, who also doesn’t do anything for the party after getting appointment with the platform of APC. There are many qualified APC members all over Abia.

“How can this party grow to the desired level when people who ought to make things easier believe that they can get appointed to any position by sitting on the fence? We can on all those concerned to look into this matter and save our party for future opportunities ahead.”