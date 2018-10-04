



Winner of the Abia State All Progressives Congress (APC) primary, Dr. Uche Samson Ogah, has nominated Hon Martins Azubuike, a member of the state House of Assembly, as his running mate for the 2019 governorship election.

Disclosing this during a visit to former Abia State governor and APC chieftain, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, in Igbere, in Bende Local Government Area, Ogah said he was overwhelmed by the support by APC members during the primary election.

He said the APC was ready for the electioneering and to take over Abia State.

Ogah, a few days ago, won the APC governorship ticket, beating other aspirants.

In 2015, he was an aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who went to court to challenge the candidature of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, over tax matter. he Court of Appeal upheld his argument and declared him governor-elect, ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him Certificate of Return. The Supreme Court, however, upturned the verdict.

Hon Azubuike is also a serving member of the Abia State House of Assembly from Isiala Ngwa North.