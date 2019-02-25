



Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, has said that Saturday’s historical electoral feat for the APC has taken the people of the state many miles away from Pharaoh’s Egypt.

He attributed the victory to the resilient people of Kwara state, congratulating “all our lawmakers-elect for their deserving victory.”

Mallam Abdulrazaq told reporters in Ilorin, the state capital adding that “together with our people, we have fought a good and noble fight in defence of our people’s dignity.

“We have gone down in history as the breakers of the long-standing political jinx in Kwara.

“We have also proven that our people, with their massive votes for President Muhammadu Buhari, believe in good governance, probity and decency.

“Our feat is now being acknowledged across the world and that

underscores the historical relevance of this development in our state.

“But we mustn’t relent. It is not over until we repeat the same feat 100% on March 9 during the governorship and House of Assembly polls.

“Let’s continue to educate and mobilise our people to understand that the job is only half-done at the moment. Total liberation comes only when we take over government in Kwara State through the ballot box and then use same to restore sanity and good governance in our state.

“We thank the security agencies and the electoral commission officials for standing firm in the face of some last-ditch efforts to suppress people’s votes. We look forward to the same patriotic action before, during and after the March 9 elections.”