A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdulrazak Abubakar Sayaya, has revealed that he had told President Muhamnadu Buhari to be wary of some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who defected to the APC in 2015.

He said those crop of politicians, who are only interested in their own welfare and not that of the country or the APC, are the same set of politicians who defected back to the PDP within a space of four years.

Sayaya, who spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt, advised politicians to stop jumping from one political party to the other, saying such act is not only embarrassing but an insult to the country.

He said: “When President Buhari won election in 2015, I advised him to be very watchful in his administration in terms of advice and advisers so that he can perform excellently. But most of the advises I gave to the President, he never acted on any one of them.

“I advised him to be wary of people who will move from the Peoples Democratic Party and other political parties to the All Progressives Congress. Most of the people who left the PDP for the APC then knew that PDP was dying.

“I told President Buhari that those people where running into the APC to come and spoil the ruling party the same way they destroyed the PDP. They were not running to the APC to contribute to the growth of the party and the development of our democracy or good governance.

“They went to the APC to sabotage the ruling party, which the succeeded in doing. They did not go to the APC to work for the nation. They went there to sabotage the party and the nation. Their kind of politics is not for the interest of the nation but for their personal interest.

“They should stop running from one political party to another political party. It is embarrassing to Nigerians; It is an insult to the nation. It is a shame to them.”