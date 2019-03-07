



Abdulrau’uf Modibbo, who won the election to represent Yola South/Yola North/Girei Federal Constituency under APC in Adamawa state, is to challenges the earlier suit by the federal court on the matter in the court of appeal.

Modibbo spoke through Barrister Shagnah Pwamaddi said, they are optimistic that, an appeal court would set aside the earlier suit by the federal high court.

Pwamaddi said the consequential order by the federal high court, gave what the plaintiff did not ask for in the suit.

“We see the judgement as a new invention in our own jurisprudence which can be challenged upstairs.

“The judgement bid our imagination because the court is not a ‘Father Christmas’.

“Am very hopeful that, the judgement, is also part of our jurisprudence that can be tested in court of appeal”.

The Justice Abdulaziz Anka of Yola Federal High Court yesterday, asked the INEC to withdraw the certificate of Return issued to All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, and issue same to PDP candidate as member elect.