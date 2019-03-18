



The defeat of Senate President Bukola Saraki and his anointed governorship candidate, Razak Atunwa, in the just-concluded elections in Kwara State marks a new beginning, Governor-Elect Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has stated.

He also attributed his victory and those of other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates to divine intervention.

The dismantlement of the Saraki dynasty in the state, according to him, has sign-posted total freedom for Kwarans, adding that “it is a new beginning.”

The frontline businessman-turned politician added that the trouncing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates at all levels was borne out of God’s hands and reward of hard work.

Mallam Abdulrazaq, who was represented by Abdulrahman Giwa spoke this in Ilorin, the state capital at an event to celebrate APC’s victory in the state.

He said: “We have seen the reward for hard work; the future lies ahead of us, as the people have spoken.

“Our victory has shown that the people now know that the power resides with them. It means any elected representative that fails to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the voters will be shown the way out at the polls.”

State Coordinator of BOCA Hajia Afsat B. Byll said that the whole country is watching the governor-elect “to see what we will achieve having won the elections.

“For Kwarans, the victory is very symbolic in the history of the state politics, as no party has ever a landslide victory across all the three senatorial zones.

“This is indeed a revolution by the people that led to great victory. We hereby implore all Kwarans to give maximum support for the incoming administration to move the state to greater heights so that the struggle for freedom and victory would not be in vain. “

Hajia Byll hailed the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osibanjo at the polls, adding this achievement has made them game changers in the history of Nigerian politics.

“For the first time, Nigeria conducted elections without acrimony. The president and his vice not only won, the election was also free and fair to which the international community testified. This achievement is an eye opener for all Nigerians to know that it is possible to have elections without unnecessary expenses by government and individuals.

“Let it be on record that the success of APC in Kwara state and across the country can be ascribed to the milestone achievements of the Buhari administration in the various sectors.”